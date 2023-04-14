Bengaluru: Karaga bearer may have been attacked with silver cyanide

Police are questioning a close aide of Adinarayana, who has been arrested for trying to murder Karaga bearer, A Gnanendra.
Jayanagar resident Adinarayana was arrested by the Halasuru Gate police on Wednesday for throwing jasmine flowers at his rival Gnanendra as the latter carried the karaga on April 6.
Gnanendra complained about burns to his face, neck, chest and stomach.
Karaga is Bengaluru's oldest festival and celebrated for nine days. A priest dressed as goddess Draupadi leads a procession to the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarpet on the final day, carrying a mud pot topped with a tall floral pyramid.
Police suspect that jasmine flowers were soaked in silver cyanide, although a senior officer said they were still waiting for official confirmation.
Srinivas R Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said: "We have registered the case (of attempted murder) based on a complaint filed by the pujari (Gnanendra), stating that some chemical was thrown to scare him."
The incident was the fallout of a dispute between members of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, Karaga's final destination.
According to Gowda, they made an arrest in the case after preliminary investigations confirmed the chemical attack. Both the victim and the suspect knew each other and belonged to the same temple. The dispute was over who would carry the karaga, Gowda added.
