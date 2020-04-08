Bengaluru Karaga cancelled after HC cancels permission

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday ordered the state government not to allow the historic festival of Bengaluru Karaga in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.
One of the oldest festivals in the city, Bengaluru Karaga was scheduled to be celebrated on the midnight of April 8 in the old areas of central Bengaluru. A few days ago, the government gave permission for the festival but banned large crowds.
Hearing a public interest litigation petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice B V Nagarathana directed the home department not to allow such events by any religious group during the current times.
"If there is a congregation of people, it will lead to further spread of COVID-19. The government shall not permit any religious meet, festival or function,” the bench said.
A few days ago, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had given conditional permission for Karaga. But with the high court refusing the permission, the confusion over the festival has come to an end.
Only closed-door rituals
Following the court order, the management committee of the Sri Dharmarayaswami Temple cancelled the festival. It, however, decided to observe the Karaga rituals during a private, closed-door ceremony at the temple.
Rajagopal, a member of the management committee, said: “We have cancelled the Karaga festival as per the high court's directions. We had made arrangements for holding the Karaga without allowing a congregation of people. But now we have given up those plans as well. The temple will also remain closed on Wednesday."
A senior legislator from Bengaluru remarked: "All of us have to abide by the high court order. But there is no precedence of cancelling the Karaga festival. It was held even during the plague outbreak."
