Bengaluru: Kasturinagar residents rally against encroachments

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 04:05 ist

Residents of Kasturinagar in eastern Bengaluru walked through 2nd Main Road on Saturday morning to reclaim the footpath from commercial establishments that have encroached upon them. 

Under the campaign 'Footpath is our right', collaboratively organised by the Kasturinagar Welfare Association (KWA) and Kasturinagar Rising, residents walked for a distance of 1.2 km from the BangaloreOne centre to Sri Krishna Nandagokula Restaurant on the 2nd Main Road. 

They walked on the footpaths on either side of the road to educate the street vendors and establishments to not cover the entire stretch of the footpath with semi-permanent fixtures. 

"Many establishments and restaurants have treated the footpath in front of them as private property. We persuaded them to remove their chairs and parked vehicles and also politely requested the street vendors to not take up all the space on the footpath because it is also our space as pedestrians," said Venugopal Rai, president, KWA. 

The association coordinated with the local BBMP authorities and the traffic police to take strict action against footpath encroachments. They are also planning to submit a report to the BBMP authorities regarding these issues soon. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

