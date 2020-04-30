Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport gears up to boost social-distancing to control coronavirus spread

Preparing for the resumption of flight operations post-lockdown, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has urged passengers to use online check-in to avoid contact with high-touch surfaces and queues at check-in counters.

To limit interaction with airport personnel, passengers will be encouraged to use self bag-drop facility and boarding pass printing machines.

“While passengers will undergo thermal screening, maintaining social distance both in the terminal, while boarding and onboard aircraft would be crucial,” a Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson explained.

Additional precautions are being taken to create extra space, right from entry to boarding. “Seating – across the terminal, including F&B outlets – has been rearranged and marked in a manner that promotes social distancing.”

At security checkpoints, additional separation has been created and these will be managed by BIAL staff. “For all of this to work, signage – including floor, seating, digital and standees – would be installed across the Airport to help passengers maintain an adequate distance,” the spokesperson said.

During the closure, BIAL maintained that the entire Airport premises, the terminal and all the F&B outlets were continuously disinfected and deep cleaned to keep the infrastructure free from contamination.

Frequently touched surfaces such as chairs, wheelchair armrests, elevators and luggage trolleys are being additionally sanitized. “Passengers will have access to hand sanitisers placed at nearly 500 locations across the terminal,” the spokesperson informed.