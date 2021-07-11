Bengaluru lad hits it big with Rs 1.5 cr campus placement

B'luru lad hits it big with Rs 1.5 cr campus placement

Sarang Ravindran passed II PUC from RV PU College in Jayanagar

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2021, 01:38 ist
An ecstatic Sarang told DH that in the first four months, he did not receive any offer. Credit: iStock

A computer science graduate from PES University on Saturday bagged a record offer from US-based company Confluent. Sarang Ravindran (22), an engineering graduate in Computer Science technology, received an offer with CTC of Rs 1.5 crore.

Hailing from a family in the construction industry, Sarang and his elder brother had a keen interest in software development. Though he passed out with flying colours, the offer came as a surprise for Sarang, his family and PES University management.

An ecstatic Sarang told DH that in the first four months, he did not receive any offer.

“The first offer came in November and I informed the company where I was interning. The company quickly arranged for an interview and hired me immediately,” said Sarang, who will join Confluent’s office in London by the end of July.

Sarang completed primary and secondary education from Kumaran’s School and passed II PUC from RV PU College in Jayanagar. Sharing his experience about the placements during the pandemic, Sarang said the virtual form of placements was difficult. “As interviews were held virtually, there were more people attending placement sessions. It was even more difficult to interact with the panel by looking at an inanimate camera compared to a physical placement interaction.”

Besides topping in academics, Sarang is also a tabla player. “If not a software engineer, I would have been a tabla artiste. My grandmother was a classical singer and an artiste at All India Radio,” he quipped.

Amid the pandemic, students of PES University has grabbed internship offers from various companies. Nearly 1,283 students across its campuses had virtual internships during the pandemic year receiving stipends ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 87,000 with the highest offered being Rs 1.25 lakh per month. Addressing the media, Prof M R Doreswamy, Chancellor of PES University said, “As many as 1,377 students from an eligible pool of 1,557 from various engineering streams, over 165 from management, 102 students from Commerce stream and 96 students from pharmacy stream bagged offers.”

Bengaluru
software engineer
business
salary

