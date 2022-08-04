Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show opens on August 5

The annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh, which is returning after a gap of two years, will open on Friday with officials expecting a footfall of 10-15 lakh people over the next 10 days.

Speaking about the preparation for the event, Kusuma G, Deputy Director of Horticulture (Lalbagh), said nearly 50 varieties of flowers from abroad and another 50-60 varieties of local flowers would be part of the show.

The flower show will pay a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The authorities have decided to put up statues of characters from popular movies of both the actors.

Amid speculations of a hike in the entry ticket fare, the officials confirmed that it will remain at Rs 70 on working days. However, as against the previous fare of Rs 80 on holidays, the authorities have cut it to Rs 75, a discount of Rs 5. It will be open to the public from August 5th to 15th.

Officials from the Horticulture Department urged visitors to use public transport. “We have made parking arrangements at Shanthinagar bus terminal and JC Road. But these place have limited capacity for parking vehicles so we urge people to take public transport to reach Lalbagh,” Kusuma said.