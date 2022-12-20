Bengaluru law student leaps to death from 7-storey building   

A 25-year-old first-year law student at a private college has allegedly killed herself by jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building of Bangalore Institute of Technology in Vishweshwarapuram in South Bengaluru on Monday.

The deceased Vani C, a Banashankari resident, was studying 1st year LLB at VV Puram Law College. The incident happened around 12 pm. She has left a death note before taking the extreme step.

The Vishveshwarapuram police have registered a case of abetment to suicide under IPC Section 306 against her fiancé Chandrashekar after her parents filed a complaint.

The police, on reaching the spot, found a two-page death note in her bag. In the death note she has mentioned the pain she went through after her engagement to Chandrashekar.

Police are on the lookout for Chandrashekar for further action.