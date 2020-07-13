Bengaluru lockdown from July 14: What is allowed and what is not

Bengaluru will be under lockdown from July 14 till July 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the government has allowed some relaxations during the period.

Here is what will remain open:

All medical and essential services like groceries, dairy, meat will remain functional and shops will remain open between 5 am and noon

Exams already scheduled will not be cancelled. Students can use admit card as travel pass.

No taxis, cabs, public transportation services to function except in case of emergency or towards airport or railway station.

Home deliveries of groceries, medicines, etc. will be allowed. However, restaurants and eateries will only be allowed take-away services.

Children, elderly, pregnant women must strictly adhere to the norms of staying indoors unless in case of emergency.

Religious places shall remain closed

KSRTC, BMTC, Private buses etc. shall remain suspended.

A week long lockdown, which starts on July 14, has been implemented across Bangalore. It will be in force till 5 am on July 22.

Here is a detailed account of the services that shall remain operational (outside of containment zones) -

Essential services to remain open

All shops shall be remain closed except those including ration shops (PDS) dealing with food. Groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder shops will remain open from 5 am to 12 noon. Home deliveries of essential items would be encouraged.

All medical services including AYUSH and veterinary hospitals will remain functional. Pharmaceuticals, research labs, telemedicine facilities, movement of paramedics, doctors, scientists, technicians, midwives, and hospital support staff will not be affected. Laboratories, dispensaries, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, medical stores, home care providers will all remain operational.

Social institutes for the needy will be open

Homes for children, the differently-abled, challenged, senior citizens, widows and widowers would remain operational. Anganwadi, MNREGA work, and disbursement of pension would be allowed.

Non-essential services like hotels to remain closed

All hotels, restaurants, hospitality services will remain non-functional, unless catering to emergency services staff. Takeaways, deliveries, etc will be allowed. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed. All places of worship shall be closed and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

All state government bodies will be closed except emergency services like the police, disaster management, BBMP, and prisons. Offices maintaining electricity, water, sanitation services would also remain available. The Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and MS Building would operate at 50 per cent strength. Government officials and NGOs dedicated to Covid-19 related work will remain fully functional.

Within the central government, all bodies shall remain closed except defence, central armed police forces, offices maintaining essential services, custom services, banks, CNG, PNG, LPG, disaster management and other essential services.

Agriculture and animal husbandry allowed

All agriculture related activities will remain functional. Operation of fishing, feeding and maintenance, packaging, sale and marketing will remain functional. Movement of fish/shrimp and fish products, fish feed and workers in the industry would be allowed. Collection, processing, distribution of milk would be allowed as would animal husbandry and poultry production and farms be.

Unless for emergencies, public transport remain closed

Only flights and trains already scheduled will remain operational. Tickets will serve as passes to hail cabs and taxis. Metro rail services, autos and taxis will not be functional. Taxis can only be booked in case of emergency services.

No movement shall be allowed using public transport like KSRTC, BMTC, private buses or passenger vehicles except as previously mentioned. Inter-state travel shall be allowed in case of emergencies via registration on the Seva Sindhu app. Intra-district travel shall be allowed in cases of emergencies. Students travelling for exams shall use their admit card as a travel ticket. Those travelling with permitted guidelines shall carry valid ID cards issued by the organisation.

Others -

Movement of all cargo goods would be allowed, via railways and air.

Schools, colleges, training institutions, coaching centers will remain closed. However, exams already scheduled can be conducted.

In containment zones, only essential services shall be allowed. There would also be intensive contact tracing, quarantine watch, house-to-house surveillance, home isolation watch and other clinical interventions, as required.

People younger than 10 and older than 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women must stay home except for emergencies.

People are advised to use the Arogya Setu app.

Those violating the lockdown measures would be charged under the provisions of Section 5l to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.