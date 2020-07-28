Bengaluru: Lockdown lifted, Chickpet market springs back to life

The BBMP has issued an order with regard to reopening commercial establishments in the Chickpet area after a few traders’ associations appealed to give them permission to resume business.

The entire Chickpet was sealed down on June 24 by BBMP officials after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. A month later, on July 24, shops were permitted to function on alternate days.

From Town Hall Circle to JC Road, Kalasipalyam Main Road, KR Market Junction, Tipu Sultan Palace Road, Bhashyam Road, Kilari Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, and SJP Road were among the major roads where the rules were enforced. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad stated that following representation by various organisations on June 24, the order has been modified and shops located inside these areas will be allowed to operate on alternate days.

All shops will have to work with 50 per cent staff, and a detailed action plan for each street/road will be worked out by the local association that will sensitise their members regarding the rules.

However, all shops and establishments in KR Market and Kalasipalyam market shall remain closed.

Prasad also said that shops in containment zones shall remain closed. Those aged above 65, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay at home. Large gatherings and congregation continue to remain prohibited, he added.

The way forward

The BBMP commissioner said six-feet physical distance should be maintained at the shops and wearing masks

inside the premises is mandatory.

Customers’ entry must be staggered to the maximum extent possible.

There should also be limited seating arrangements to ensure physical distancing, he said.

Sanitisers have to be provided at the entrance of all shops. Thermal screening is also mandatory along with frequent cleaning and disinfection of floors, doorknobs, handrails, and benches, he said.

Proper disposal of face masks and gloves used by visitors and employees should be strictly ensured.

The joint commissioner must ensure all directions are strictly enforced, the BBMP commissioner stated in his order.