Bengaluru lockdown: Ola, Uber to be available only during emergency

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 14 2020, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 08:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

Cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will not be operational unless it's for emergencies or towards the airport or railway station during the lockdown from July 14, 8 pm to July 22, 5 am in Bengaluru. 

The city will go into lockdown for a week to stop the rapidly-rising coronavirus cases. Quelling the panic among citizens, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the lockdown won’t be extended after 22 July. 

All public transportation including Metro Rail to remain shut during the lockdown week. According to the directives issued, all movements should be restricted as much as possible. 

KSRTC, BMTC and private buses will not be functional. 

Students who are travelling to appear for exams are allowed to use their admit cards as travel tickets.

Flights and trains that are already scheduled will remain operational. 

Movement in containment zones, apart from essential services, is strictly prohibited.

