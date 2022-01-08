Bengaluru looks deserted as 55-hour weekend curfew kicks in

Bengaluru once again turned into a ghost town of sorts as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicked in at 10 pm on Friday.

Police closed down shops and other commercial establishments, barricaded major roads and flyovers and set up special check-posts at traffic junctions to curb non-essential travel during the weekend curfew that will remain in force until 5 am Monday.

The law enforcers started the preparations in the morning itself as they vowed to crack down on violators of the curfew, which is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Barring emergency and essential services, most of the city, including the otherwise vibrant Central Business District (CBD), is now deserted. Additionally, police personnel are patrolling the streets in some parts of the city to enforce the curfew.

The curfew virtually stranded many passengers who arrived in the city. Travellers at the KSR Bengaluru railway station and the Kempegowda bus terminus struggled to hail auto-rickshaws and cabs to get home. Similarly, some people who had come to dine at restaurants on Church Street and Indiranagar also struggled for transport.

Police have warned of strict action against curfew violators and vowed to seize their vehicles.

