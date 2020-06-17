Bengaluru man arrested for driving with cabbie hanging on bonnet

Basaveshwaranagar police on Wednesday arrested a 33-year-old car driver for driving another cab driver for a few meters after he landed on his car bonnet.

The arrested has been identified as Appaji, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, another accused Ravi is at large. The duo are booked for attempt to murder, assault and other charges.

The victim Shankaregowda GR, 41, from Vijayanandanagar had a horror of his lifetime when he had gone to fill the fuel near Shankar Mutt in Basaveshwaranagar on June15, around 7.10 pm While the fuel station staff was collecting money and returning the change, Ravi and Appaji who were in the queue in their car bearing registration number KA-02-MN-8284 abused Shankaregowda and told him to move his car.

Shankaregowda told them he will move once the staff return him the change. While he was moving the car, the duo got down and assaulted him. Shankaregowda got down from his car and questioned the assault and tried to take their photos in his mobile. The duo got into their car and tried to ram Shankaregowda. He jumped on the bonnet and held the wiper handle.

Appaji drove the car for some distance, despite the fuel station staff, other motorists and Shankaregowda shouted at them to stop. When Appaji slowed down the car to take a turn, Shankaregowda managed to jump and later filed a complaint with the police.

An investigating officer said Ravi and Appaji were under the influence of alcohol. They drove Shankaregowda for some meters, not a km as mentioned by him in the complaint. But, still it is a serious offence, hence, we are dealing with the case seriously.

The CCTV footage uploaded on social media by the colleagues of Shankaregowda has gone viral.