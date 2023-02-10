Bengaluru man consumes poison after woman reports him to police

A 30-year-old man drank poison and went to the Chandra Layout police station on Thursday afternoon where his woman friend also came to file a complaint.

Anil, a delivery boy, is undergoing treatment. He and his 40-year-old friend, both residents of Chandra Layout, have known each other for a long time.

She had filed a complaint against Anil one year ago. On Tuesday, she returned to the police station and filed another complaint against him, alleging outraging her modesty, sexual harassment through coercing her into a physical relationship, threatening and abusing her.

Anil is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of risk.