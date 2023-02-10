Bengaluru man consumes poison after woman reports him to police

Man consumes poison after woman reports him to police

Anil is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of risk

  • Feb 10 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 03:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 30-year-old man drank poison and went to the Chandra Layout police station on Thursday afternoon where his woman friend also came to file a complaint.

Anil, a delivery boy, is undergoing treatment. He and his 40-year-old friend, both residents of Chandra Layout, have known each other for a long time.

She had filed a complaint against Anil one year ago. On Tuesday, she returned to the police station and filed another complaint against him, alleging outraging her modesty, sexual harassment through coercing her into a physical relationship, threatening and abusing her.

