Bengaluru man distracts contractor, steals Rs 2.5 lakh

A 35-year-old building construction contractor has fallen prey to attention diversion and lost Rs 2.5 lakh in cash on April 18 near Kodathi Gate on Sarjapura Main Road.

An unknown miscreant diverted the attention of the victim by throwing a Rs 200 and a Rs 100 currency note and tricked the victim to pick it up and stole the cash kept in the fuel tank cover of the victim’s bike.

D Vijayakumar, a resident of Bellandur in his complaint with Varthur police stated that his brother Srinivas Reddy withdrew money from a bank in Singapura Gate branch and gave it to him around 11.15 am. Vijayakumar had to pay for the labourers working with him. He kept the money in his bike’s fuel tank and was heading to pay the labourers.

When he was near the MRK building in Kodathi Gate a scooter-borne miscreant approached Vijayakumar and informed him that his money had fallen on the road. Vijayakumar saw a Rs 200 and a Rs 100 note. He parked his bike and went to pick up the notes from the road. On returning to his bike Vijayakumar found his Rs 2.5 lakh was stolen. He suspected the scooter-borne miscreant diverted his attention and stole his money.

Reddy had been to Sarjapura police station on the day of the incident, the police suggested that he file a complaint at Varthur police station as the incident happened in their jurisdiction. Vijayakumar filed the complaint the next day. A senior officer said, we have taken up the case under the charges of cheating and theft and are investigating.