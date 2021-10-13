Bengaluru man electrocuted while trying to switch on light in flooded home

A 56-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to switch on a light in his house filled with rainwater, police said.

The incident was reported from 8th Cross, KR Agrahara, Southwest Bengaluru, on Monday night after hours of downpour.

Venkatesh, a painter by profession, and his partner, Shyamala, were shocked to see their home flooded when they returned from the market around 10 pm. Venkatesh went in, asking Shyamala to stay put outside. He tried switching on a light but got electrocuted.

Shyamala cried for help but before neighbours could come to their rescue, Venkatesh died.

KP Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after the post-mortem.

