Bengaluru man electrocuted in flooded home

Bengaluru man electrocuted while trying to switch on light in flooded home

The incident was reported from 8th Cross, KR Agrahara, Southwest Bengaluru, on Monday night after hours of downpour

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2021, 02:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2021, 03:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 56-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to switch on a light in his house filled with rainwater, police said. 

The incident was reported from 8th Cross, KR Agrahara, Southwest Bengaluru, on Monday night after hours of downpour. 

Venkatesh, a painter by profession, and his partner, Shyamala, were shocked to see their home flooded when they returned from the market around 10 pm. Venkatesh went in, asking Shyamala to stay put outside. He tried switching on a light but got electrocuted. 

Shyamala cried for help but before neighbours could come to their rescue, Venkatesh died. 

KP Agrahara police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after the post-mortem. 

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Heavy Rains
floods

What's Brewing

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android users

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 