Bengaluru: Man facing 11 non-bailable warrants arrested

A 26-year-old man facing 11 non-bailable warrants has been arrested for failing to attend court hearings for six months.

Basavanagudi police tracked down Rohith alias Raghu, a resident of Ittamadu, Banashankari, for his involvement in serious crimes such as mugging and robbery.

A release from the police stated that Rohith skipped court hearings after getting bail six months ago. He faces at least 11 non-bailable warrants: three from the Basavanagudi police station, two each from Jayanagar, JP Nagar and CK Achukattu, and one each from Siddapura and Hanumanthanagar.