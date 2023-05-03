Bengaluru: Man facing 11 non-bailable warrants arrested

Basavanagudi police tracked down Rohith alias Raghu, a resident of Ittamadu, Banashankari

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2023, 02:15 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 03:19 ist

A 26-year-old man facing 11 non-bailable warrants has been arrested for failing to attend court hearings for six months. 

Basavanagudi police tracked down Rohith alias Raghu, a resident of Ittamadu, Banashankari, for his involvement in serious crimes such as mugging and robbery. 

A release from the police stated that Rohith skipped court hearings after getting bail six months ago. He faces at least 11 non-bailable warrants: three from the Basavanagudi police station, two each from Jayanagar, JP Nagar and CK Achukattu, and one each from Siddapura and Hanumanthanagar. 

Bengaluru
Crimes
arrests

