Bengaluru: Man held for trying to open flight emergency door mid-air 

The Bengaluru International Airport police have booked a 29-year-old man for trying to open an emergency door mid-air on a flight from Paris to Bengaluru. The incident happened on July 15.

Venkat Mohith tried to unlock the rear left emergency exit of an Air France 194 flight when the aircraft was four hours from landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.

Based on a complaint by an aircraft crew member, an FIR was filed under Section 29 of the Aircraft Rules 1937 and IPC Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) at the Bengaluru International Airport police station.

A police officer told DH that Mohith hails from Andhra Pradesh and works in a private company in the US. He was visiting his cousin in Bengaluru. “He had not slept properly for several days. His friends sent him to his cousin in Bengaluru so that he receives proper attention and treatment, if necessary,” the officer said.

He said Mohith is in a hospital in Bengaluru and receiving medical attention.