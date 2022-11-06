Bengaluru man in coma after accident, wife blames pothole 

A 36-year-old man who was injured in a road accident is in coma and battling for his life. His wife on Saturday alleged that her husband met with an accident because of the pothole.

Sandeep, a resident of Gurubhavana Giridhama Nagar in Doddabettahalli of Vidyaranyapura, was riding a TVS Jupiter near Gangamma Circle in Jalahalli around 9.45 pm on November 1 when he lost balance and fell down.

He sustained a severe head injury and minor injuries on his body. Local residents and passersby rushed him to a hospital. He was later shifted to Manipal Hospital near Hebbal.

Kemparaju K N, a head constable at Jalahalli traffic police station, learnt about the accident and filed a complaint at the Jalahalli traffic police station. The complaint didn't mention potholes and instead stated rash and negligent riding by Sandeep for causing the accident.

But Sandeep's wife Seema told reporters on Saturday that her husband met with an accident due to a pothole. She said she visited the accident spot two days after the accident and found potholes there.