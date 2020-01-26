Bengaluru man suspected of coronavirus tests negative

A Bengaluru resident screened for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has tested negative.

The patient had a history of travelling to Wuhan in China on business trips. However, on his return, he had developed symptoms, following which his samples were sent for tests.

Dr Prakash Kumar, deputy director, communicable diseases, told DH that the patient was admitted on Wednesday. However, it was kept a secret as the department did not want the patient to be disturbed, and wanted to ensure complete isolation. “He had certain symptoms and fever. As an immediate measure, he was isolated at RGICD, where a 10-bed ward has been readied to attend to any suspected cases. His samples are negative.”

Previously, four Chinese citizens who had travelled to Bengaluru from Wuhan, the origin of the virus outbreak, were also kept under a close watch by the department. They were asked to report to the health department before making any travel plans in the state.