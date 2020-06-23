Bengaluru may be locked down if Covid-19 cases continue to rise: B Sriramulu

Amid surging Covid-19 cases and voluntary lockdowns in Bengaluru, Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said the government may lock down the city again if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

"Cases in Bengaluru are increasing. Yesterday (Monday), as per the chief minister's decision, four places were identified and sealed for 14 days. If the situation continues like this in the coming days, we need to think of reimposing lockdown," Sriramulu told reporters.

Bengaluru saw a triple-digit spurt in Covid-19 cases for the third straight day, with 107 cases confirmed on Tuesday. During Unlock 1.0, infections have mounted in the state capital.

On May 31, the city had 358 cases. Since then, the numbers have spiked by more than four times, with total infections reaching 1,512 as of Tuesday.

However, the minister said the issue would be discussed with experts. "We have noticed that many people are coming from outside (the state). We will take the views of experts on ways to control the rising numbers and discuss with the chief minister before taking a decision," he added.

But Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tried to allay fears, saying Karnataka’s Covid-19 deaths were “very less compared with other prominent states”.

Sources said the idea of reimposing the lockdown was discussed in a meeting held by Yediyurappa on Monday. However, there was difference of opinion among some leaders, with ministers from Bengaluru suggesting that the measure was not needed.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka also hinted at stricter measures in the days ahead while choosing not to comment on total lockdown.

"Earlier, when we found a positive case, we used to seal-down five houses in the neighbourhood. Now, we are sealing down streets. We will look into the report by experts," said Sriramulu.

