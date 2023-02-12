Bengaluru: Mechanic held for molesting 8-yr-old girl

Bengaluru: Mechanic held for molesting 8-year-old girl

The arrested is identified as Firoz Khan, he was working as mechanic in a garage opposite to the victim's house

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 12 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 05:48 ist

A 25-year-old mechanic has been arrested by Viveknagar police for molesting an eight-year-old girl on Thursday when she was on her way to school. 

The arrested is identified as Firoz Khan, he was working as mechanic in a garage opposite to the victim's house. 

The victim is the daughter of a labourer couple from Bihar. According to the girl's father's complaint with the police, his daughter was walking to the school while his wife was locking the door. A couple of minutes later when the girl's mother looked for her daughter to drop her to school, she didn't find her. 

The mother was looking for her daughter, and the girl cried for help from inside the garage. The mother rushed to the garage and rescued her daughter from Khan. The girl explained to her mother that Khan molested her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it to anyone. Khan was arrested on the same day under the Pocso Act and was remanded to judicial custody. 

