Bengaluru: Meeting woman leaders biggest takeaway, says British diplomat for a day

Medha Koppam had a workday she called, at once, enlightening and inspiring. The 20-year-old from Bengaluru who won the ‘British Deputy High Commissioner for a Day’ contest was speaking about her first experience with the workings of public policy and governance, on Tuesday.

The topping came in the form of a meeting with her inspiration, environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka.

Medha, a third-year computer science and engineering student at PES University, said her interactions with woman leaders across spheres, including Thimmakka and additional chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh, were her day’s biggest takeaways.

The British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru organised the contest, open to women aged between 18 and 23, as part of a pan-India initiative — the 6th edition of the High Commissioner for a Day contest, which celebrates the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11).

Daughter of electrical engineer Ajay and corporate lawyer Vani, Medha is passionate about the cause of mental health. “I’m trying to work on a technological solution that provides access to mental healthcare for people across all strata of society,” she told DH.

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Women in Leadership’. The participants were required to record and upload a one-minute video answering ‘which woman in public life inspires you the most and why?’ Medha’s video submission was on Thimmakka.

Her day in office covered exchanges on a diverse range of domains, including space technology, healthcare, citizen engagement, trade and culture.

Andrew Fleming, acting head of the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru, said the contest had grown over the years and its spirit was being replicated in similar opportunities being offered by the Karnataka Government for women to watch and interact with bureaucrats.

Fleming, former Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said introducing Medha to Thimmakka, was special.

“The diplomat’s job is to join dots, to make connections. And that was a very powerful connection to make,” he said.