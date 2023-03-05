Bengaluru Metro: A transit system that may be lost in transition from approval to realisation

As travel time in Bengaluru is frustratingly going up and its outskirts are witnessing rapid growth, mass transit solutions, particularly Metro, are fast becoming popular.

While city’s core area suffers from poor Metro network, suburbs such as Hosur, Hosakote, Bidadi, Jigani, etc – which are also industrial hotspots – are crying out louder for Metro connectivity. What, however, remains a concern is the slow pace of project approvals and slower pace of construction.

The gap in approval for different phases of Namma Metro has been significantly long.

While the first phase of Namma Metro (42 km) was approved in 2006, the nod for its second phase (74 km) came eight years later in 2014. Such a delay had affected even Phase II-A (outer ring road) and B (airport line) projects as they were approved only in 2021.

Given the visible public demand for better mobility solutions, there is some hope that Phase III-A (JP Nagar 4th phase-Kempapura and Hosahalli-Kadabagere) and Phase III-B (Sarjapur-Hebbal) do not suffer similar delays.

While Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) sent the proposal to the Centre for approval of Phase III-A (44 km) in February this year, the detailed project report (DPR) of

Phase III-B (37 km) is currently under preparation.

According to BMRCL, Bengaluru will have 175 km of Metro lines by 2025 and the network is expected to cover 314 km by 2041.

These deadlines are, however, not taken seriously. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) – which was prepared by BMRCL along with Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) in 2020 – had targeted a Metro network of 300 km by 2035.

Just 6 km a year

Urbanist V Ravichandar said Namma Metro has been building just around 6 km of Metro line a year, which is way too less for a fast-growing city like Bengaluru.

“The government must see Metro as both a mobility solution and productivity kicker for the economy. While the government is making rapid strides in development of ports, airports and highways, the same is not happening on city mobility projects. The approval, tendering and construction of Metro should be taken up on mission mode,” he said.

Prashant Srinivas, an independent public policy expert, blamed BMRCL for not improving its performance despite building the first and most part of the second phase.

“The Delhi metro took half the time to double its coverage from 150 km to 300 km. This is not happening in Bengaluru. In critical junctions such as Hebbal, Nayandahalli and JP Nagar, Metro should build shorter underground stretches. If not, there will be similar delays as we are witnessing in KR Puram,” he said.

In or out

The delay in approvals and constructions has only resulted in an increase in demand for Metro connectivity from various parts of Bengaluru. The first three phases of the Metro project do not cover several congested parts like Koramangala, old Airport road, Hosakerehalli-Marathahalli stretch, Yelahanka, Varthur and Kammanahalli. What’s more, the city’s suburbs such as Budigere cross, Attibele, Jigani and Narasapura are growing rapidly.

Up to Bidadi

Nagaraj Belur, a prominent developer, argued that Metro must be extended to Bidadi just as it should be connected to Hosur.

“The Kengeri-Bidadi stretch is dotted with thousands of large housing units, educational institutions, hospitals, tourist spots and amusement parks as well as industrial areas, generating employment for more than 5 lakh people. A Metro line will be a boost to Karnataka as successive governments have undermined the importance of Bengaluru-Mysuru stretch,” he said.

Vivek Kalkur, a Metro enthusiast, said there are several areas within and outside the city that have been left out in the first three phases.

“By now, Bengaluru should have had 300 km of Metro. What BMRCL gets in terms of funding is far less than the money spent on roads. No amount of road widening will fix congestion in populated cities in India. The government must allocate massive funds for Metro and other public transport systems,” he said.