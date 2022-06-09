Metro allows commuters to carry foldable bicycles

Bengaluru Metro allows commuters to carry foldable bicycles

Foldable bicycles under 15kg can be carried in the last coach; BMRCL prescribed dimensions too

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 14:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday gave commuters permission to carry foldable bicycles on board. Though the carriage of foldable cycles has been allowed by the BMRCL since 2016, it was made official on June 7, much to the glee of cycling enthusiasts. It also clarified that cyclists would be exempted from paying luggage charges for their cycles.

The foldable bicycles would only be allowed in the last coach to avoid inconvenience to other passengers. Besides, cycles need to have specific dimensions for a hassle-free check in security scanners. “The size of the foldable bicycle shall not exceed 60 CM X 45 CM X 25 CM in dimension and not exceeding 15 Kgs in weight. It will be subjected to security check through the baggage scanner during entry” the BMRCL said in a statement.

Allowing foldable bicycles is likely to solve the first and last mile connectivity issue for commuters, but might not be affordable for all. A few Bengalureans including Lok Sabha MP P C Mohan took to Twitter to voice concerns about the affordability of foldable bicycles. “Foldable bicycles under 15 kg could be unaffordable to many citizens in #Bengaluru", his tweet read.

BMRCL
Namma Metro
Bengaluru
Bicycle

