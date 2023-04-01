Bengaluru metro extends hours on IPL match days

Metro trains will run for extended hours on IPL match days on the Baiyappanahalli-Kengeri and Nagasandra-Silk Institute lines.

The extended timings will come into effect after IPL matches on April 2, 10, 17, 26 and May 21.

Accordingly, the last metro train from the terminal stations (Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute) will leave at 1 am the following day. The last train from Majestic will leave at 1.30 am the following day in all the four directions, the BMRCL said in a statement.

Passengers can travel from any station to Cubbon Park and MG Road using tokens, QR code tickets and smart cards at normal fares.

Additionally, return paper tickets will be available at all metro stations on match days from 3 pm onwards. The paper tickets will cost Rs 50 and will be valid for single journeys from Cubbon Park and MG Road to any metro station on Baiyappanahalli-Kengeri and Nagasandra-Silk Institute lines from 8 pm on the day of the match until the extended hours of operations the following day.

Commuters can also use smart cards and QR code tickets at normal fares.

The extended timings won't apply to the Whitefield-KR Pura line, the statement added.