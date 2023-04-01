Bengaluru metro extends hours on IPL match days

Bengaluru metro extends hours on IPL match days

Passengers can travel from any station to Cubbon Park and MG Road using tokens

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2023, 02:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2023, 03:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Metro trains will run for extended hours on IPL match days on the Baiyappanahalli-Kengeri and Nagasandra-Silk Institute lines. 

The extended timings will come into effect after IPL matches on April 2, 10, 17, 26 and May 21. 

Accordingly, the last metro train from the terminal stations (Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute) will leave at 1 am the following day. The last train from Majestic will leave at 1.30 am the following day in all the four directions, the BMRCL said in a statement. 

Also Read | 160 feeder bus trips link Baiyappanahalli, KR Pura metro stations

Passengers can travel from any station to Cubbon Park and MG Road using tokens, QR code tickets and smart cards at normal fares. 

Additionally, return paper tickets will be available at all metro stations on match days from 3 pm onwards. The paper tickets will cost Rs 50 and will be valid for single journeys from Cubbon Park and MG Road to any metro station on Baiyappanahalli-Kengeri and Nagasandra-Silk Institute lines from 8 pm on the day of the match until the extended hours of operations the following day. 

Commuters can also use smart cards and QR code tickets at normal fares. 

The extended timings won't apply to the Whitefield-KR Pura line, the statement added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

metro
Indian Premier League
IPL
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

'Changed clothes': Uorfi apologises for what she wears

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' going to Cannes

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

 