Bengaluru: Metro fare discount for group travellers

Namma Metro will offer discounts on the token fare to medium- and large-sized groups travelling between two stations.

Currently, groups of 25-99 people travelling between two metro stations get a 10% discount on the fare.

Starting January 1, 2023, Namma Metro will give the following discounts to larger groups:

1) Medium groups (100 to 1,000 people) will receive 15% off token fares. They will have to enter the same originating station and exit the same destination station together. There will be a flat fare of Rs 35 if members of such groups enter a different station but exit a common station or vice versa.

2) Large groups (more than 1,000 people) will receive 20% off token fares. They will have to enter the same originating station and exit the same destination station together. There will be a flat fare of Rs 30 if members of such groups enter a different station but exit a common station or vice versa.

Requests for medium and large groups shall be submitted to the BMRCL seven days before the day of travel with details such as date and time of travel, number of travellers, entry and exit stations and purpose of travel, the BMRCL said in a statement.