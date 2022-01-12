Bengaluru metro introduces new restrictions, cuts frequency on weekends

Namma Metro introduced new restrictions on Wednesday and further reduced the frequency of trains during the weekends to comply with the government order issued to curb Covid-19 infections.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the entry of passengers into the stations will be restricted to ensure limited occupancy in trains.
"If passengers note that seating capacity in a train is full, they have to board the leaner coaches / following trains where adequate capacity is available," BMRCL said in a release.
The reduced frequency during the weekends means passengers have to wait 30 minutes for a train instead of 20 mins at present.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose