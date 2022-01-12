Bengaluru metro cuts frequency on weekends

Bengaluru metro introduces new restrictions, cuts frequency on weekends

The reduced frequency during the weekends means passengers have to wait 30 minutes for a train instead of 20 mins at present

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 16:24 ist
.Credit: DH Photo

Namma Metro introduced new restrictions on Wednesday and further reduced the frequency of trains during the weekends to comply with the government order issued to curb Covid-19 infections.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said the entry of passengers into the stations will be restricted to ensure limited occupancy in trains.

"If passengers note that seating capacity in a train is full, they have to board the leaner coaches / following trains where adequate capacity is available," BMRCL said in a release.

The reduced frequency during the weekends means passengers have to wait 30 minutes for a train instead of 20 mins at present.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Namma Metro

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 