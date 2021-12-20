Bengaluru metro starts at 5 am on six days of week from today

Starting Monday, metro train operations will begin at 5 am instead of 6 am on six days of the week while Sunday operations will continue to start at 7 am.

Trains will start at 5 am from terminal stations: Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri. There is no change in other timings. The last train will leave the terminal stations at 11 pm. The last train from Majestic will leave at 11.30 pm.

