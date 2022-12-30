Bengaluru: Metro till 2 am on January 1

Metro trains will run until 2 am on January 1, 2023, for New Year’s celebrations.

The last train from metro terminal stations on January 1, 2023, will be

as follows:

Baiyappanahalli: 1.35 am

Kengeri: 1.25 am

Nagasandra: 1.30 am

Silk Institute: 1.25 am

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, in all four directions will be at 2 am.

The frequency will be 15 minutes on the entire Namma Metro network during extended hours.

Between 11.30 pm and 2 am, only paper tickets will be issued from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations to any metro station at a cost of Rs 50. No tokens will be issued at these stations.

However, paper tickets can be bought in advance, starting 8 pm on December 31, at all stations. These tickets will be valid for travel during the extended hours from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations.

Commuters can travel with tokens and QR tickets at discounted fares during extended hours. Commuters can travel from one station to another (except MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park) during extended hours on QR Tickets, tokens and smartcards at normal fares.