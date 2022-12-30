Bengaluru: Metro till 2 am on January 1

Bengaluru: Metro till 2 am on January 1

The frequency will be 15 minutes on the entire Namma Metro network during extended hours

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 30 2022, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 03:54 ist

Metro trains will run until 2 am on January 1, 2023, for New Year’s celebrations. 

The last train from metro terminal stations on January 1, 2023, will be
as follows: 

Baiyappanahalli: 1.35 am

Kengeri: 1.25 am

Nagasandra: 1.30 am

Silk Institute: 1.25 am 

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, in all four directions will be at 2 am.

The frequency will be 15 minutes on the entire Namma Metro network during extended hours. 

Between 11.30 pm and 2 am, only paper tickets will be issued from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations to any metro station at a cost of Rs 50. No tokens will be issued at these stations.

However, paper tickets can be bought in advance, starting 8 pm on December 31, at all stations. These tickets will be valid for travel during the extended hours from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations.

Commuters can travel with tokens and QR tickets at discounted fares during extended hours. Commuters can travel from one station to another (except MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park) during extended hours on QR Tickets, tokens and smartcards at normal fares.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

metro
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Study shows Bengaluru will expand by 58% in 2025

Study shows Bengaluru will expand by 58% in 2025

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

 