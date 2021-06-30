Bengaluru Metro to operate from 7 am to 6 pm, tokens to be back from July 1

Namma Metro to operate from 7 am to 6 pm from tomorrow

  Jun 30 2021
The frequency of the trains, however, will be 15 minutes during the non-peak hours. Credit: PTI Photo

Namma Metro trains will run from 7 am to 6 pm and the token system will be reintroduced starting from July 1.

Ever since unlock measures came into force on June 21, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been running trains for limited hours 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening.

Starting from July 1, the trains will be operated for 11 hours from morning to evening. The frequency of the trains, however, will be 15 minutes during the non-peak hours. The 5-minute frequency will be limited to peak hours in the morning and evening.

Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavant Chavan said the smart tokens will be introduced from July 1. The tokens, issued for single journey, as well as cash transactions were barred last year to reduce the spread of Covid-19 through social contact.

"Tokens can be purchased by cash or through static QR code provided at the ticket counters of the originating station. However, cashless transactions are preferred to avoid spread of Covid-19," he stated.

