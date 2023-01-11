Go after senior officials: K'taka CM on metro tragedy

Bengaluru metro tragedy: Act against senior officials, says Bommai

'A case must be booked on the contractor company’s chief, not junior people,' Bommai added

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 11 2023, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 03:28 ist
Karantaka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a high-level inquiry would be instituted on the metro tragedy that killed a woman and her child in Bengaluru. 

Bommai directed authorities to go after senior officials connected with the incident. 

“Senior officials, not lower-rung, must face action. I have said that anybody directly involved must be suspended,” Bommai told reporters. 

“A case must be booked on the contractor company’s chief, not junior people,” Bommai added. Hyderabad-based NCC Ltd or Nagarjuna Construction Company is the contractor. 

“A high-level inquiry must be done, the nature of which will be decided on Wednesday,” Bommai said. 

Tejasvini, 28, and her son Vihan, died from injuries they suffered after the staging column of a metro pillar collapsed along the Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru on Tuesday. The family of four was riding a scooter - her husband Lohit Kumar and another child survived. 

“The question is, why did the incident happen? How was work happening in such unsafe conditions? Who is responsible for this? And, how do we make sure technical mistakes are addressed so that it doesn’t happen again?” Bommai said.

