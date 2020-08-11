Bengaluru might get a second airport

Based on future economic growth patterns, demographic splits, and demand potential, Bengaluru needs a second airport, ideally on the stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is what the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) has proposed in a report submitted to the state government.

A second airport, in addition to the existing Kempegowda International Airport, will help air connectivity drive growth in Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Harohalli in the future. The report anticipates that the existing airport will face capacity constraints by 2030, even with a second terminal.

Besides decongesting the airport and the city, a second airport will help the industry’s expansion outside Bengaluru. This would boost balanced growth as infrastructure is a key driver of industry and investment, the report says.

BCIC has urged the state government to move early on the project to address challenges of land acquisition and development, environmental issues, and road and rail connectivity. The Bengaluru–Mysuru corridor has been chosen for the project as it already has a well-developed road and rail infrastructure.

The preferred location for the airport would be somewhere between Ramanagaram and Channapatna, preferably on the western side of Mysuru Road, a BCIC official told DH.

So, does this proposed project finally end speculations of relaunching the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport for commercial operations? The official feels the airport, which halted commercial operations in 2008, will not be able to handle the huge passenger traffic expected in the future.

Justifying the need for a second airport, the BCIC report notes: “Local travel times are disproportionately high, impacting productivity and output. Traffic jams during peak hours are common and journey times are unreliable. The current airport’s location to the north is working out for the time being, but as the traffic volumes grow, the airport itself will become a key contributor to the traffic challenge. Without a second airport, these challenges will get worse.” The report contended that although Bengaluru has three operational airports, only one is allowed to engage in commercial air transport. “This is due to an agreement signed with the current airport operator granting it a monopoly status.”