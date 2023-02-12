B'luru: Motorcyclist hits divider on flyover, dies

Bengaluru motorcyclist hits divider on flyover, dies

The police said that both were not wearing helmet and prima facie rash driving appeared to be cause for the accident

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 12 2023, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 05:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot after he crashed his two-wheeler into the road divider on BGS flyover late on Friday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Kabeer Pasha. City Market Traffic Police said that Pasha's friend who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and is under treatment. The police said that both were not wearing helmet and prima facie rash driving appeared to be cause for the accident.

Eight mobile phones were found in the bike involved in the accident. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

