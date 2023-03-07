Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College gets notice over Ambedkar skit

Police have served a notice to Mount Carmel College (MCC) for allowing a controversial skit that contained offensive remarks about Ambedkar and the Dalit community to be performed on campus.
'The Delroys Boys', the theatre troupe that performed at Jain University’s Centre for Management Studies, also performed at the MCC fest last month.
A case was registered against Jain University based on the allegation that the words used against Ambedkar had offended a section of people. Now, Mount Carmel College has been issued a notice seeking an explanation. Police said that a case will be registered after Mount Carmel responds to the notice.
