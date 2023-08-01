Bengaluru: Museum hopes to sow agricultural curiosity in kids' fertile minds

A first-of-its-kind museum in Bengaluru is aiming to introduce the evolution of agricultural practices into the lives of students and the general public increasingly cut-off from the experience by the "urban buzz".

The Agricultural Science Museum is all set to welcome visitors from Thursday, with the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) completing work on it.

Spread across 963 sq m on the campus, officials hope the museum with its numerous models and live examples will serve as a one-stop solution to address the needs of the public, students and farmers.

“Amidst the urban buzz, children do not get to see or experience agricultural activities. It is important that we get young minds to learn about agriculture and how agricultural practices have evolved. The museum will help provide a knowledge base for children and students,” Dr S V Suresh, Vice Chancellor, UAS, told DH.

Though work on the museum began in 2013, the project gained pace over the last three years.

“There are six display rooms with various themes and models. While two rooms will include history and advancements in agricultural practices, the third room will have models on soil science and crop cycles,” Suresh said.

The other display rooms will have information on various diseases, microbes that infect the crop and subsidiary occupations such as poultry farming, piggery and sericulture.

“UAS has a huge campus and a number of departments. Many farmers, even interested agriculturists, may find it difficult to get the information they need. The museum will serve as a one-stop solution where they can get information about everything related to agriculture. One of our staff members will also be present at the museum and guide the visitors in case they need more information,” Dr Suresh added.

The museum will also include a millet gallery and provide details on agricultural marketing.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Himanshu Pathak will inaugurate the museum.