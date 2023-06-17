B'luru: Trees planted to fight climate change

Bengaluru: Native trees planted to fight climate change

Native species saplings were carefully selected to create an environment burgeoning with local fruit trees.

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2023, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 03:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Centre for Environment Education, EPAM and Department of Environmental Science, Bangalore University, collaboratively organised a tree plantation drive in the city on Saturday to promote the planting of native trees to tackle the climate crisis. 

As part of the initiative, 1,200 saplings of native species will be planted in the Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University for the launch of the drive. About 80 volunteers participated in the drive that saw 75 saplings being planted. 

Native species saplings were carefully selected to create an environment burgeoning with local fruit trees. The initiative aims to restore and preserve the declining ecological balance, enhance biodiversity and combat the climate crisis. 

Dr K L Prakash, Professor and Chairman, Dept of Environmental Science, and Dr B C Nagaraja, Professor, Dept of Environmental Science and Rejini Simpson, Programme Director, CEE attended the event. 

 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bangalore University

