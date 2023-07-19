Bengaluru: New HR director at HAL

Pradhan who has 35 years’ experience in HR functions, both in public and private sectors, joined HAL in 2005.

DHNS
  Jul 19 2023, 20:41 ist
A B Pradhan. Credit: Special Arrangement

A B Pradhan took over as Director (Human Resources) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday. Prior to the appointment, he was the Officer on Special Duty at the HAL Corporate Office and General Manager (HR) at the Bengaluru Complex.

Pradhan who has 35 years’ experience in HR functions, both in public and private sectors, joined HAL in 2005. He has engaged with industries in engineering, metallurgy, aerospace, and defence.

HAL said in a statement on Wednesday that he has wide exposure to HR functions, including CSR, wage negotiation and settlements, statutory compliance, recruitment and career development, skill development and training, and legal affairs. Pradhan is a postgraduate in personnel management and labour welfare and holds a degree in law.

