Bengaluru NGO adopts 92 animals at Bannerghatta in one go

The animal adoption programme at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Saturday received a major impetus with a Bengaluru-based non-governmental organisation adopting 92 animals belonging to different species for a period of one year. The adoption covers both the daily feed and veterinary care of the animals.

Ashraya Hasta, a charitable trust in Jayanagar which is working in the education and health sectors of rural Karnataka, adopted 92 animals supporting the ex situ conservation efforts at the BBP. Supporting the animal welfare project that was kickstarted at BBP, the trust has adopted several species including big cats, Asiatic elephants and many other animals.

Dr Sunil Panwar, Executive Director, BBP said, “By adopting 92 animals, the trust has become an ambassador of wildlife conservation and spreading the message of adoption of animals.” Dinesh K, Trustee and the team visited the BBP and witnessed the preparation and feeding of 2,000 animals belonging to various species. The team also visited the feed distribution unit and elephant kitchen where BBP personnel prepare food for the elephants and other herbivores at both the zoo and safari area.

Watch latest videos by DH here: