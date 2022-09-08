Bengaluru: NGOs come to flood victims’ rescue

From offering temporary shelters to guidance on claiming insurance, NGOs across the city are offering a host of services to flood-affected citizens.

“As a first step, we are helping citizens move out of their flooded houses and put them up in temporary rescue centres we identified. We will also ensure they receive regular food supply,” said Syed Mehran from Project Smile Team, an NGO working to improve living conditions across 15 city slums.

The Project Smile team is also preparing a comprehensive map of the flood-affected areas, which is circulated among NGOs.

“We have requested citizens to send the location of the affected areas. We will prepare a map and circulate it among 30 to 40 NGOs. Whoever is working in the particular area will take up the issue and provide help,” Mehran added.

NGOs are also distributing food packets and grocery kits in the affected areas to help citizens stranded without power and water supply.

“While water levels are receding in many areas, the houses are in a mess. Hence, we have organised distribution of grocery kits, especially to the underprivileged,” said Praveen Kumar Shukla from Being Social, an NGO aiming to help transform society by aiding community-led changes.

Mehran said they have a plan to guide people on procedures to claim insurance and compensation, while Shukla revealed his NGO plans to hold a general health check-up camp in flood-affected slum areas.

“Given the stress of having to live in unhygienic conditions, a general health check-up and awareness on sanitation and hygiene is important,” Shukla said.

NGOs apart, Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and local communities are also supporting each other by offering temporary accommodation and distributing daily essentials.