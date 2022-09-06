Bengaluru: No delays or diversions at Kempegowda International Airport

Services at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were unaffected on Tuesday, a day after inclement weather forced delayed departures and diversions at the airport, an official spokesperson said.

“There have been no delays or diversions. Last night, minor delays of about 15 minutes were reported in some of the services,” said a spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA. The spokesperson said no specific guidelines have been issued by the Airport Operations Control Centre and the airport was prepared to meet contingencies.

Viral videos of the flooded airport premises captured by passengers on Sunday had set off social media outrage over the city’s infrastructure worries.

The spokesperson said the day had clocked extreme rainfall and the water had receded soon. “The drainage systems at the airport have been very effective. On that particular day, there was a heavy downpour. The water receded after about 15 minutes,” she said.

The airport authorities have been interacting with the public on Twitter, addressing questions on scheduling, possible delays and diversions of flights. The weather is “favourable” for flights to land and take off, the authorities responded in a tweet on the airport’s official handle.

The airport has not issued specific passenger advisories on planning travel to the airport. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (BMTC) services to and from the airport have continued without disruptions, an official at the airport’s BMTC desk said.

The airport received 9.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast “generally cloudy” skies with a few spells of rain or thundershowers at the airport till Wednesday.