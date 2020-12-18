Bengaluru: No DJ events, parties this New Year's Eve amid coronavirus pandemic

The state government has banned special DJ events, dance parties and other celebrations between December 30 and January 2.

In a series of detailed guidelines issued ahead of Christmas and New Year, the government also banned handshakes and hugs to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Church congregations must strictly adhere to social-distancing and enforce the use of sanitisers and masks.

In a two-page order signed by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, the government stipulated rigorous social-distancing at clubs, pubs, restaurants and similar places of recreation. Police have been asked to deploy additional forces to ensure social-distancing.

Large crowds of people are not permitted to congregate in public spaces. Thermal screening facilities are to be deployed in primary places. “While people can continue their daily activities, the assemblies of crowds or congregation of too many people is prohibited,” the government added.

Hotels, malls, pubs and restaurants are required to adopt online bookings to ensure attendance by a limited number of people.

“Senior citizens over 65 and children under the age of 10 are not to visit public places,” the government said.

All officials, including police, BBMP and health officials, must ensure that central and state government notifications regarding social-distancing are followed.

“Individuals acting in contravention of directions will be prosecuted under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, plus legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the government order said.