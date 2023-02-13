B'luru: No flying drones from Feb 13-17

Bengaluru: No flying drones, other aerial platforms from Feb 13-17

This includes unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, etc within the Bengaluru city police commissionerate

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 13 2023, 05:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 06:09 ist
Represenative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Bengaluru city police chief C H Pratap Reddy on Sunday prohibited the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms from February 13 to 17 when the Aero India show will be on. 

This includes unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, paragliders, microlights, small aircraft, drones, quad-copters, and balloons within the Bengaluru city police commissionerate. 

"To maintain law and order under the prevailing security scenario and to avoid untoward incidents, I consider it absolutely necessary to ban the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms," Reddy said in a statement. 

Bengaluru
Aero India
Bengaluru news

