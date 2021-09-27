SUV runs over Bengaluru North DCP during Bharat Bandh

Bengaluru North DCP injures leg after SUV runs over him during Bharat Bandh

The traffic cops have seized the vehicle and detained the driver for further interrogation

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 14:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Posted on bandobast duty to ensure law and order during Bharat Bandh, Bengaluru Police North Division DCP Dharmendra Kumar Meena was run over by a SUV and the DCP suffered injuries to his leg. 

Preventing the protesting farmers from entering the city, DCP Meena and his team of police personnel were posted at the Goragunte Palya junction on Tumakuru Road. A SUV belonging to protestors arrived at the spot and the DCP, his officials tried to stop the vehicle. 

Check live updates on Bharat Bandh

However, the driver of the SUV drove the vehicle over Meena. The DCP suffered minor injuries to his left leg and was moved away by other police personnel. He was immediately given first-aid. Meena sat aside for a few minutes and later resumed the bandobast duty. 

The traffic cops have seized the vehicle and detained the driver for further interrogation.

Check DH latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bharat Bandh
DCP

What's Brewing

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 