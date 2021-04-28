Bengaluru North University launches counselling helpline for students, staff

The Bengaluru North University (BNU) has started a helpline service to help its students and staff cope with the stress and mental struggles caused by the pandemic.

The varsity, in association with Mountfort College, will provide free counselling and guidance for students and staff during the Covid crises. Students and staff having anxiety, stress or other mental issues can make use of this service and get expert guidance.

Here are the people and the numbers to contact: Dr Victor Raj 9443195150, Dr Maxim Pereira 9481244374, Dr Rashmi 9900226829, Dr Sudarshan Hebbani 9916628323, Sritha Sandon 9980285644, Dr Sudhamayi 7022270876.