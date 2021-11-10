Bengaluru officials ready for first study tour after pandemic

Study tours by government officials are set to come back after a long gap as normality returns in the post-pandemic era.

A 10-member delegation of the BBMP will visit various cities in North India early next year to study new trends in library science and maintenance, and come up with ideas to improve Bengaluru's public libraries.

The decision on the study tour was taken at a meeting chaired by BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh. The delegation will visit Delhi, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Gaya.

Elaborating on the aims of the study tour, a senior BBMP official said he was afraid that public libraries in the city were no longer multi-dimensional centres. "Public libraries should serve various purposes such as learning, information gathering, career competition and entertainment. They should help citizens spend time meaningfully. But we are not sure if our libraries are serving all of these purposes. We want to study how other states have been running their libraries," said the official who attended the meeting.

Another official who was also present at the meeting said libraries need to attract the new generation and provide them with quality academic materials. He gave examples of public libraries in Delhi and Prayagraj helping youths achieve academic excellence. "We want to improve our libraries so that they cater to youth groups. Not everyone can afford to buy quality study materials," the official said.

Apart from undertaking the study tour, the BBMP has also decided to take up renovation and civil works for improving infrastructure in its 205 public libraries.

