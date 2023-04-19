Bengaluru: OLA Electric ordered to pay Rs 5K for 'deficiency in service'

A consumer court in Bengaluru has ordered OLA Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 5,000 in compensation and Rs 2,000 as litigation costs for service deficiency.

Mysuru native S N Prasad purchased an OLA electric scooter for Rs 90,999 in June last year. Months later, he sold it to his son-in-law S M Ramesh, a resident of Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar area.

Ramesh received the RTO certificate on August 23, 2022, but the insurance policy was transferred to his name on September 1. Even though he submitted the relevant records and contacted OLA customer care, the company delayed registering the vehicle in his name. It also delayed updating his phone number.

"This amounts to a service deficiency," Ramesh complained to the Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru Urban.

OLA wasn't represented at the hearing despite a notice. The three-member consumer court relied on 27 documents to render a judgement.

The court noted that OLA eventually registered the vehicle in Ramesh's name on September 23, 2022. It stated that Ramesh had suffered some inconvenience because of the delay, which amounts to a service deficiency.

The court, however, called Ramesh's plea for Rs 50,000 in compensation "excessive and without any basis". It ordered OLA to pay Rs 5,000 in compensation and Rs 2,000 in litigation costs within 30 days from April 5.