Bengaluru: Old building collapses due to rain, no casualties

A dilapidated three-storied building in Mamulpet, central Bengaluru, collapsed on Saturday morning following persistent rain.

No casualties were reported because the upper floors were unoccupied while the three cloth shops on the ground floor were shut the previous night. The BBMP has deployed a bulldozer to clear the debris. The work is still going on.

Police said the building, located near the Belli Basava Temple, is owned by the Bhandari family.

Family shifted

The building fell into disrepair many months ago and the family living there had shifted elsewhere. The family had rented the shops on the lower floor.

Since the building collapsed in the early hours of the morning, goods in the shops were buried under the debris, police said.

The people living next to the building are worried as they fear that the foundation of their houses has weakened. Residents asked the authorities to remove the debris and take action to ensure safety of the houses nearby.