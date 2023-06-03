B'luru: Competition for wildlife conservation awareness

Bengaluru: Online competition to raise awareness for wildlife conservation

More than 1,000 students are expected to participate, and winners will receive prizes and certificates

The Rotary Action Group for Endangered Species (RAGES), an initiative of the Rotary Club of Bangalore, will be organizing the online competition 'Voices of the Endangered' from June 5 to 18. The competition aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation in India.

This platform provides students with an opportunity to showcase their skills and knowledge regarding endangered species. It seeks to shed light on how rapid urbanisation, poaching, and climate change have pushed various Indian species to the brink of extinction.

Also Read | Centre sets up high-level panel to oversee cheetah project
 

More than 1,000 students are expected to participate, and winners will receive prizes and certificates. On June 5, during the competition launch, a music video created by Rahul Rajkovia focusing on endangered species will be released. Amoghavarsha, a renowned wildlife filmmaker known for his works such as 'Wild Karnataka' and 'Gandhada Gudi,' will be the guest of honor.

To register for the competition, students can visit the website rcb1934.in or contact 98450 73347/ 9606777683.

