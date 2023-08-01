Bengaluru: Over 2,500 protest, demand separate administration for Kukis

Over 2,000 people from the Kuki community protested at Freedom Park on Tuesday, demanding justice for the victims of the Manipur conflict as well as a separate administration for Kukis.

The protest was organised by the Bangalore Unao Forum, which was formed on May 4 by various associations representing the Kuki community and its sub-tribes.

Kuki community members living in Bengaluru, as well as victims who fled Manipur to live with their relatives in the city, took part in the event. They sought an end to the violence and demanded justice for over 190 people killed and others who have been driven away from Imphal Valley.

The protesters said that Arambai Tengol, Meetei Leepun and the Meira Paibis should be charged for the crimes.

Some of the victims, including a postgraduate student who had to quit her studies and find a job in Bengaluru, spoke at the event.

Savio T Lupho, President of the Kuki Students' Organisation and convenor of the protest told DH that the community's immediate demand is to have the president rule in Manipur so as to end the violence.

The protesters demanded separate administration for the Kukis as a practical means to safeguard the community.

"When women and children from the community are killed and paraded naked, how can we stay with Meitis? Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur are already living in separate areas now. So separate administration and livelihood opportunities are needed so that Kukis can live peacefully," Lupho said.

Activists from local organisations such as Bahutva Karnataka expressed their solidarity to the victims, at the event.