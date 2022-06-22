Bengaluru parents 'violate' school health advisories, send unwell children to school

Cases of violations of guidelines by school managements governing children’s health are reportedly on the rise in Bengaluru.

The guidelines prohibit entry of students suffering from cold, cough and fever symptoms into the schools. It is alleged that some parents send their children to the schools despite these symptoms after administering medicines.

Some children vomit, develop an upset stomach and even develop epilepsy-like conditions. These are the effects of fever and viral infections, according to school authorities.

“Most parents are unable to manage their kids at home. They prefer to send them to school despite illness,” Supreeth B R, principal, Oxford Group of Institutions, Nagarabhavi, said.

He added,”Parents tend to presume that their children are suffering from a common cold and cough. They fail to realise that even a common cold and cough is contagious.”

Children having such symptoms are sent back home, he added.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated of Management of Primary & Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said,”The number of kids suffering from illness has risen. In some cases, children appear normal while entering the school, but feel drowsy soon. When enquired, they claim that they were given some medicine at home.”

“Only some epilepsy-like conditions can be handled by medical staff at school. Parents should understand the importance of health. Sending kids to school even when they are not well won’t serve any purpose,” Kumar added.

According to Dr Ramachandra, a paediatrician from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, kids need rest for 3-4 for symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

“The number of children suffering from such symptoms is increasing. There are more respiratory viral infections. Parents refuse to go for a Covid test. We advise isolation,” he said. “The parents should not send their kids to school even if they have mild symptoms,” advised Dr Ramachandra.